June 11, 2025 / 11:34 AM

'Steven Universe' sequel coming to Prime Video

By Jessica Inman
June 11 (UPI) -- Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars, a sequel to the Cartoon Network animated show Steven Universe, is set to stream on Prime Video.

Franchise creator Rebecca Sugar announced the news during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

"I miss my world and my characters. I can't wait to share (the sequel) with you and can't thank you enough for all your support," she said, per Deadline.

Steven Universe premiered on Cartoon Network in 2013, spanning five seasons, until 2020. The upcoming show features teen Lars Barriga, who travels across space with pirates. The series will see him on the run from authorities, unraveling mysteries, and stealing.

According to a synopsis shared by Variety, Lars of the Stars will offer viewers glimpses of the "past, present and future of the Steven Universe universe."

An official release date has not yet been shared.

