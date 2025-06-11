Trending
TV
June 11, 2025 / 10:42 AM

Kam Hugh, Moon among 'Drag Race France All Stars' cast

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
The cast of "Drag Race France All Stars" was announced Wednesday. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder
The cast of "Drag Race France All Stars" was announced Wednesday. Photo courtesy of World of Wonder

June 11 (UPI) -- Makeup artist Kam Hugh and Drag Race France Season 2 contestant Moon are among the 10 queens competing to win Drag Race France All Stars, which arrives July 10 on WOW Presents Plus.

The upcoming series will follow contestants as they overcome various challenges. Each week, the top performers will participate in a lipsync battle that gives the winner the chance to eliminate someone from the show.

The other queens hoping to score the prize of 30,000 euros include artist Elips, burlesque performer La Big Bertha, Season 3 veteran Magnetica, Season 2 alum Mami Watta, Marvel-inspired performer Misty Phoenix, music artist Piche, Season 2 star Punani and cabaret founder Soa de Muse.

Nicky Doll is set to host, while Daphne Burki will serve as a judge alongside Shy'm and Loic Prigent.

Drag Race France aired in 2022.

Season 1 of Drag Race France All Stars will premiere July 10 at 1 p.m. EDT on WOW Presents Plus.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Antonia Gentry recalls meeting Korean star T.O.P.: 'I was cheesing'
TV // 1 hour ago
Antonia Gentry recalls meeting Korean star T.O.P.: 'I was cheesing'
June 11 (UPI) -- "Ginny & Georgia" star Antonia Gentry said she was "shaking" and "sobbing on the inside" when she met rapper and "Squid Game' actor Choi Seung-hyun, better known as T.O.P.
Rachel Brosnahan joins 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2
TV // 17 hours ago
Rachel Brosnahan joins 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2
June 10 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that Rachel Brosnahan will star in a second season of "Presumed Innocent," based on Jo Murray's "Dissection of a Murder."
'The Institute' trailer brings Stephen King novel to life
TV // 18 hours ago
'The Institute' trailer brings Stephen King novel to life
June 10 (UPI) -- MGM+ released a trailer for upcoming Stephen King-produced series "The Institute," based on a novel by King.
Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
TV // 18 hours ago
Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
June 10 (UPI) -- Maggie Q portrays a detective trying to prove herself while working cold cases in a new preview for the "Bosch" spinoff "Ballard."
Dale Moss, Lexi Young among 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 cast
TV // 19 hours ago
Dale Moss, Lexi Young among 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 cast
June 10 (UPI) -- ABC is announcing the cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 10. Dale Moss, who became engaged to Season 16 "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley, is among the singles looking for love in Costa Rica.
Netflix 'Little House on the Prairie' begins production
TV // 19 hours ago
Netflix 'Little House on the Prairie' begins production
June 10 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the start of production on "Little House on the Prairie" Tuesday and shared photos of the cast at a table read.
'Too Much' trailer: Megan Stalter stars in Lena Dunham series
TV // 21 hours ago
'Too Much' trailer: Megan Stalter stars in Lena Dunham series
June 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Lena Dunham's romantic comedy series "Too Much," starring "Hacks" actress Megan Stalter and "The White Lotus" actor Will Sharpe. The show premieres July 10.
Giada De Laurentiis leads kitchen reno in Prime Video special
TV // 22 hours ago
Giada De Laurentiis leads kitchen reno in Prime Video special
June 10 (UPI) -- Former Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis will help gift a family the kitchen of their dreams in her Prime Video special "Giada in My Kitchen," due June 23.
'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
June 9 (UPI) -- Peacock released a trailer for "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" and announced the series will premiere on the streaming service July 13.
NatGeo's 25-hour SharkFest programming block includes 'Jaws @ 50'
TV // 1 day ago
NatGeo's 25-hour SharkFest programming block includes 'Jaws @ 50'
June 9 (UPI) -- National Geographic Channel's 25-hour SharkFest programming block will include the documentary "Jaws @ 50." The film explores the making of "Jaws" and its impact.

Trending Stories

Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
Maggie Q works cold case in 'Bosch' spinoff 'Ballard'
WWE 'Raw': Gunther defeats Jey Uso for World Heavyweight title
WWE 'Raw': Gunther defeats Jey Uso for World Heavyweight title
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA win big at BET Awards
Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA win big at BET Awards
Babyface, Jennifer Hudson honor Jamie Foxx at BET Awards
Babyface, Jennifer Hudson honor Jamie Foxx at BET Awards
Dale Moss, Lexi Young among 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 cast
Dale Moss, Lexi Young among 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 cast

Follow Us