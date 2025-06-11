Trending
June 11, 2025

Gaal takes on the Mule in 'Foundation' Season 3 trailer

By Jessica Inman
Apple TV+ is previewing Season 3 of "Foundation." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | Apple TV+ is previewing Season 3 of "Foundation." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 11 (UPI) -- Voyagers actress Lou Llobell and Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek prepare to face off in a new trailer for Foundation Season 3, released Wednesday.

Llobell portrays Gaal in the sci-fi series inspired by the Isaac Asimov novels. Asbaek joins the cast as the Mule, a warlord who poses "a threat to the entire galaxy," according to an official synopsis.

"You think I'm a monster?" he asks in the preview. "I have talents, you see. I can worm my way into people's minds. Convert enemies into allies. Hate into love."

Hari (Jared Harris) tells Gaal that her battle is with the Mule.

"It's my job to ensure you're prepared." he says.

"The Mule's abilities are far beyond anything I can do," she responds.

Season 3 takes place more than a century after Season 2, according to the synopsis.

The upcoming chapter also stars Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnove Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tomas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Troy Kotsur, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

Season 3 premieres July 11 on Apple TV+.

