Antonia Gentry recalls meeting Korean star T.O.P.: 'I was cheesing'

June 11 (UPI) -- Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry says she was "shaking" and "sobbing on the inside" when she met rapper and actor Choi Seung-hyun, better known as T.O.P.

Gentry, 27, described what it was like meeting the Big Bang alum at the recent Netflix Tudum live event when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

Gentry recalled how she was resting her feet after a long day when she saw the Squid Game actor walk by.

"I'm literally a Looney Tunes character at this point. I'm like knocking things over, tripping over myself, but then I finally get to meet him, and I'm literally shaking, like sobbing on the inside," she told Fallon. "I was very cool. I was like, 'T.O.P., nice to meet you. I've been a fan since I was 14 years old. My mother loves you. I love you. And thank you so much.' And he was just so kind. I was cheesing."

Gentry portrays Ginny in the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia. Season 3, which premiered Thursday, debuted at No. 1 on Netflix and has amassed some 17.6 million viewers.

In the new season, Ginny's mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), is dealing with house arrest, while Ginny is navigating the emotional toll of it all.

"Season 3 takes place right after the events of Season 2, where Georgia is arrested at her wedding for murder," Gentry told Fallon. "Season 3, there is a massive trial. We see the trial of our lifetimes with these characters as they face love, lies and murders in ways we've never seen them before. And I will say, no one is the same by the end of the season. You are in for a treat."