Trending
TV
June 10, 2025 / 1:57 PM

'Too Much' trailer: Megan Stalter stars in Lena Dunham series

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Megan Stalter attends the SAG Awards in 2023. She stars in the upcoming Netflix series "Too Much." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Megan Stalter attends the SAG Awards in 2023. She stars in the upcoming Netflix series "Too Much." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Lena Dunham's upcoming series Too Much ahead of its July 10 arrival on the streamer.

The trailer released Tuesday shows Jessica, who is portrayed by Megan Stalter, seemingly breaking into a friend's (Emily Ratajkowski) apartment in the middle of the night following a breakup.

"Leaving me is the worst thing that anyone's ever done!" Jessica declares.

Her grief takes her to London, where she meets and falls for a musician, Felix (Will Sharpe).

"The show does a really good job of knowing what it is, but then also flipping it on its head. It has such an awareness of rom-com... But it also does have some rougher edges. That makes the sweeter aspects all the more powerful, because there's an honesty to it," Stalter told Netflix's Tudum.

Adele Exarchopoulos, Adwoa Aboah, Andrew Rannells, Andrew Scott, Daisy Bevan, Dean-Charles Chapman, Janicza Bravo, Jennifer Saunders, Jessica Alba, Kaori Momoi, Kit Harington, Leo Reich, Michael Zegen, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Rhea Perlman, Richard E. Grant, Rita Ora, Rita Wilson and Stephen Fry also star.

Stalter plays Kayla on the Max series Hacks, while Sharpe is known for portraying Ethan in The White Lotus Season 2.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Giada De Laurentiis leads kitchen reno in Prime Video special
TV // 2 hours ago
Giada De Laurentiis leads kitchen reno in Prime Video special
June 10 (UPI) -- Former Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis will help gift a family the kitchen of their dreams in her Prime Video special "Giada in My Kitchen," due June 23.
'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
TV // 23 hours ago
'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
June 9 (UPI) -- Peacock released a trailer for "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" and announced the series will premiere on the streaming service July 13.
NatGeo's 25-hour SharkFest programming block includes 'Jaws @ 50'
TV // 1 day ago
NatGeo's 25-hour SharkFest programming block includes 'Jaws @ 50'
June 9 (UPI) -- National Geographic Channel's 25-hour SharkFest programming block will include the documentary "Jaws @ 50." The film explores the making of "Jaws" and its impact.
Dominique Thorne pits science against magic in 'Ironheart' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Dominique Thorne pits science against magic in 'Ironheart' trailer
June 9 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for "Ironheart," starring Dominique Thorne as the titular hero and offering a first look at Lyric Ross as the armored suit's AI interface, N.A.T.A.L.I.E.
Anthony Carrigan launches 'Twisted Metal' Season 2 race
TV // 1 day ago
Anthony Carrigan launches 'Twisted Metal' Season 2 race
June 9 (UPI) -- Peacock released a clip from "Twisted Metal" Season 2 on Monday. The show, starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, returns July 31.
Prime Video renews 'Maxton Hall' for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video renews 'Maxton Hall' for Season 3
June 9 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Monday it has renewed its boarding school drama, "Maxton Hall," for Season 3. The show stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten.
'Harry Potter' series casts its Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy and more
TV // 1 day ago
'Harry Potter' series casts its Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy and more
June 9 (UPI) -- "The Crown" actor Bertie Carvel and "The IT Crowd" alum Katherine Parkinson have joined the cast of HBO's "Harry Potter" series. The network announced casting for Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Cornelius Fudge and more.
'I Kissed a Girl' renewed for Season 2 at BBC
TV // 1 day ago
'I Kissed a Girl' renewed for Season 2 at BBC
June 9 (UPI) -- Dannii Minogue will return to host Season 2 of the LGBTQ+ dating reality series "I Kissed a Girl" on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
BET Awards ceremony to go on as planned despite LA unrest
TV // 1 day ago
BET Awards ceremony to go on as planned despite LA unrest
June 9 (UPI) -- The BET Awards ceremony is expected to take place as planned Monday evening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, despite protests and National Guard presence in the city.
Alan Tudyk: Harry embraces his humanity in 'Resident Alien' S4
TV // 3 days ago
Alan Tudyk: Harry embraces his humanity in 'Resident Alien' S4
NEW YORK, June 6 (UPI) -- Alan Tudyk says he loved playing a dual role in Season 4 of "Resident Alien" because the Mantid who steals the appearance of his character Harry is so deliciously wicked.

Trending Stories

'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' gets trailer, July premiere date
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
Logan Lerman, Molly Gordon play sex games in 'Oh, Hi!'
Sly Stone, of '60s funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82
Sly Stone, of '60s funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82
Movie review: 'How to Train Your Dragon' remake sullies animated film
Movie review: 'How to Train Your Dragon' remake sullies animated film
WWE 'Raw': Gunther defeats Jey Uso for World Heavyweight title
WWE 'Raw': Gunther defeats Jey Uso for World Heavyweight title

Follow Us