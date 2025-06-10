June 10 (UPI) -- Maggie Q portrays a detective trying to prove herself while working cold cases in a new preview for the Bosch spinoff Ballard.

The police procedural arrives on Prime Video July 9, and takes its inspiration from Michael Connelly's books.

The trailer shows Maggie Q as Detective Renee Ballard navigating the challenges that come with helming the "new and underfunded" department at LAPD.

"As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer's string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD," an official synopsis reads. "With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth." '

The series also stars Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Morales, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo.