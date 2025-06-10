Trending
June 10, 2025 / 1:00 PM

Giada De Laurentiis leads kitchen reno in Prime Video special

By Jessica Inman
Giada De Laurentiis arrives on the red carpet for the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2019. She will host an upcoming Prime Video special. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Giada De Laurentiis arrives on the red carpet for the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2019. She will host an upcoming Prime Video special. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Giada De Laurentiis will help gift a family the kitchen of their dreams in her Prime Video special Giada in My Kitchen, due June 23.

In a trailer released Tuesday, De Laurentiis, 54, discusses her upcoming show near a fireplace.

"I think I know a thing or two about setting up a great kitchen," the celebrity chef and former Food Network star said. "So many cooks are stuck with a kitchen that isn't working for them."

That will change by the end of the special -- De Laurentiis will partner with Erik Garcia to renovate the space.

"A great kitchen should feel like a dance -- everything in its place, just where you need it," she told People. "...I always prioritize flow and function first, then layer in beauty through natural materials like marble, wood and stone to bring warmth, texture and personality into the space."

Giada left Food Network in 2023 after more than two decades, hosting such shows as Everyday Italian, Giada at Home and Giada's Weekend Getaways.

Read More

