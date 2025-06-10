Trending
'The Institute' trailer brings Stephen King novel to life

By Ben Hooper
Mary Louise Parker stars in "The Institute," which premieres July 13 on MGM+ . File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Mary Louise Parker stars in "The Institute," which premieres July 13 on MGM+ . File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

June 10 (UPI) -- MGM+ released a trailer for upcoming Stephen King-produced series The Institute, based on a novel by King.

The trailer, released Tuesday, follows features Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis, a teen genius who is kidnapped into a facility called The Institute, where he finds himself among other abducted children with special abilities.

"In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won't last, as his story and Luke's are destined to collide," the official synopsis reads.

The Institute is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jack Bender.

The cast also includes Mary-Louise Parker, Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, Hannah Galway, Julian Richings, Robert Joy and Martin Roach.

The first two episodes of The Institute premiere July 13 on MGM+.

