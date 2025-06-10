Trending
Rachel Brosnahan joins 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2

By Fred Topel
Rachel Brosnahan, seen at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, joins Season 2 of "Presumed Innocent." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rachel Brosnahan, seen at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, joins Season 2 of "Presumed Innocent." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 10 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that Rachel Brosnahan would star in a second season of Presumed Innocent. Brosnahan also will executive produce.

Season 2 of the show is based on the Jo Murray novel Dissection of a Murder. Due in 2026, Dissection is about an attorney named Leila Reynolds defending a man accused of murdering a judge.

Season 1 was based on the Scott Turow novel Presumed Innocent. It starred Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabitch, a lawyer on trial for the murder of a colleague with whom he was having an affair.

Turow wrote two other novels about Sabitch and others about his lawyer Sandy Stern, who replaced with a different character on the show.

Aside from the choice to adapt Murray's novel, Apple is keeping plot details secret. David E. Kelley remains a showrunner with Erica Lipez. Gyllenhaal and Turow remain executive producers.

This summer, Brosnahan plays Lois Lane in the new Superman movie. She recently appeared in The Amateur and previously starred in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Manhattan.

