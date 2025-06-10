Netflix 'Little House on the Prairie' begins production

1 of 3 | From left, Skywalker Hughes, Alice Halsey, Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald read the script together as "Little House on the Prairie" begins production. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 10 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the start of production on its Little House on the Prairie revival on Tuesday. The streaming service shared the news alongside photos of the cast at the first table read.

The series was first announced in January. In May, Netflix cast Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls, played by Michael Landon in the original series. Alice Halsey will portray Laura Ingalls, the author of the books on which the series is based. Melissa Gilbert played Laura in the original show.

Crosby Fitzgerald and Skywalker Hughes were also cast at that time. By the end of May, Netflix had added Jocko Sims, Warren Christie, Wren Zhawenim Gotts, Meegwun Fairbrother, Alyssa Wapanatǎhk and Xander Cole.

Ingalls published the first book of the series in the 1930s, sharing the story of her family's survival in the Midwest frontier in the 19th century. The original TV series ran for nine seasons from 1974 to 1983.

Now filming in Canada, Rebecca Sonnenshine is showrunner on the reboot. Sarah Adina Smith will direct the premiere episode.