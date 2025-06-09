Trending
June 9, 2025 / 1:49 PM

NatGeo's 25-hour SharkFest programming block includes 'Jaws @ 50'

By Karen Butler
SharkFest 2025 is set to air on NatGeo next month. File Photograph by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
SharkFest 2025 is set to air on NatGeo next month. File Photograph by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- National Geographic Channel's 25-hour SharkFest programming block will include the premiere of the documentary Jaws @ 50 on July 10.

Jaws @ 50 is a documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the film Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss. The doc explores the making of Jaws and its impact.

"This year's SharkFest features leading marine scientists and experts, offering critical insights into shark behavior and how we can coexist with these extraordinary creatures," NatGeo said in a press release Monday.

"From myth-busting science to cinematic underwater adventure, SharkFest is a global deep dive into the awe-inspiring world of sharks. From California shores to the seas down under in Australia, SharkFest will take viewers on an epic ocean adventure across the globe."

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory premieres on July 5.

The same night, two six-part nightly series -- Investigation Shark Attack and Super Shark Highway -- will kick off.

Sharks of the North is set for July 12 and Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator is to air on July 13.

TV
June 9 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for "Ironheart," starring Dominique Thorne as the titular hero and offering a first look at Lyric Ross as the armored suit's AI interface, N.A.T.A.L.I.E.
TV
June 9 (UPI) -- Peacock released a clip from "Twisted Metal" Season 2 on Monday. The show, starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, returns July 31.
TV
June 9 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Monday it has renewed its boarding school drama, "Maxton Hall," for Season 3. The show stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten.
TV
June 9 (UPI) -- "The Crown" actor Bertie Carvel and "The IT Crowd" alum Katherine Parkinson have joined the cast of HBO's "Harry Potter" series. The network announced casting for Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Cornelius Fudge and more.
TV
June 9 (UPI) -- Dannii Minogue will return to host Season 2 of the LGBTQ+ dating reality series "I Kissed a Girl" on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
TV
June 9 (UPI) -- The BET Awards ceremony is expected to take place as planned Monday evening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, despite protests and National Guard presence in the city.
TV
NEW YORK, June 6 (UPI) -- Alan Tudyk says he loved playing a dual role in Season 4 of "Resident Alien" because the Mantid who steals the appearance of his character Harry is so deliciously wicked.
TV
June 6 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind U.K." Season 2 will arrive during the summer of 2025, and Season 3 casting is underway, Netflix announced Friday.
TV
June 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Friday that "Couples Therapy" is getting a fifth season. The news follows the release of Season 4B on Paramount+ with Showtime.
TV
June 6 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney teased "Euphoria" Season 3 on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," saying her character Cassie is "worse" than ever.

