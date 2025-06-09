Trending
TV
June 9, 2025

'Harry Potter' series casts its Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy and more

By Karen Butler
Bertie Carvel has joined the cast of the upcoming "Harry Potter" series. The actor will play Cornelius Fudge. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bertie Carvel has joined the cast of the upcoming "Harry Potter" series. The actor will play Cornelius Fudge. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 9 (UPI) -- The Crown actor Bertie Carvel and The IT Crowd alum Katherine Parkinson have joined the cast of HBO's Harry Potter series.

Carvel will play Cornelius Fudge from the Ministry of Magic and Parkinson will portray Weasley family matriarch Molly in what is being billed as "a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling."

The network also announced the casting of several other key roles.

Newcomer Lox Pratt has been cast as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as Draco's father Lucius, while Bel Powley will play Petunia Dursley and Daniel Rigby will take over the role of Vernon Dursley.

They join an ensemble that already includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape, Janet McTeer will play Minerva McGonagall and Nick Frost will play Rubius Hagrid.

Rowling's seven fantasy novels were previously adapted as eight movies released in theaters from 2001 through 2011. The film series starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

