June 9, 2025

Dominique Thorne pits science against magic in 'Ironheart' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Lyric Ross plays the titular hero's armor AI interface in Marvel's "Ironheart," which premieres its first three episodes June 24 on Disney+. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Lyric Ross plays the titular hero's armor AI interface in Marvel's "Ironheart," which premieres its first three episodes June 24 on Disney+. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne as the titular hero and offering a first look at Lyric Ross as the armored suit's AI interface, N.A.T.A.L.I.E.

The trailer, released Monday, features Thorne as Riri Williams, the character she originated in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as she struggles with her calling as a hero.

"My stepdad used to say 'The best way to know a thing is to take it apart and put it back together. Then you can see what it's really made of,'" Thorne says in the trailer.

The six-part series, which debuts its first three episodes June 24 on Disney+, features Riri Williams returning to Chicago after the events of Wakanda Forever and continuing work on her Iron Man-inspired suit of armor.

"Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)," the series synopsis reads.

The trailer also offers glimpses of a character played by Alden Ehrenreich, as well as Lyric Ross as N.A.T.A.L.I.E., the AI interface that helps Riri operate her armor.

Ironheart also stars Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. (R), and his wife, Susan Downey, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Downey, in 2024, announced that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Dr. Doom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

