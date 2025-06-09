June 9 (UPI) -- Peacock released a clip from Twisted Metal Season 2 on Monday. The new season premieres July 31.

The clip features new cast member Anthony Carrigan. Sporting a long-haired wig, Carrigan's character, Calypso, starts a demolition derby.

John Doe (Anthony Mackie) rides shotgun for Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) amid purple smoke and machine gun fire, while Sweettooth (Joe Seanoa with the voice of Will Arnett) launches missiles from the eyes of the clown on his ice cream truck.

The Peacock action comedy, based on the Playstation video game series, premiered in 2023 and was renewed in December of that year. Season 2 features 12 new episodes.

Season 2 guest stars include Mike Mitchell, Saylor Bell Curda, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, Richard De Klerk, Michael James Shaw and Lisa Gilroy.

Michael Jonathan Smith is the showrunner and executive produces with Mackie, Arnett, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and more. Phil Sgriccia and Bill Benz each direct four episodes while Iain MacDonald and Bertie Ellwood direct two each.

