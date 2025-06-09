Trending
TV
June 9, 2025 / 1:40 PM

Anthony Carrigan launches 'Twisted Metal' Season 2 race

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Anthony Carrigan, seen at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, joins the cast of "Twisted Metal" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Anthony Carrigan, seen at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, joins the cast of "Twisted Metal" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Peacock released a clip from Twisted Metal Season 2 on Monday. The new season premieres July 31.

The clip features new cast member Anthony Carrigan. Sporting a long-haired wig, Carrigan's character, Calypso, starts a demolition derby.

John Doe (Anthony Mackie) rides shotgun for Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) amid purple smoke and machine gun fire, while Sweettooth (Joe Seanoa with the voice of Will Arnett) launches missiles from the eyes of the clown on his ice cream truck.

The Peacock action comedy, based on the Playstation video game series, premiered in 2023 and was renewed in December of that year. Season 2 features 12 new episodes.

Season 2 guest stars include Mike Mitchell, Saylor Bell Curda, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, Richard De Klerk, Michael James Shaw and Lisa Gilroy.

Michael Jonathan Smith is the showrunner and executive produces with Mackie, Arnett, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and more. Phil Sgriccia and Bill Benz each direct four episodes while Iain MacDonald and Bertie Ellwood direct two each.

Marvel stars walk the red carpet

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. (R), and his wife, Susan Downey, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Downey, in 2024, announced that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Dr. Doom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

NatGeo's 25-hour SharkFest programming block includes 'Jaws @ 50'
TV // 53 minutes ago
NatGeo's 25-hour SharkFest programming block includes 'Jaws @ 50'
June 9 (UPI) -- National Geographic Channel's 25-hour SharkFest programming block will include the documentary "Jaws @ 50." The film explores the making of "Jaws" and its impact.
Dominique Thorne pits science against magic in 'Ironheart' trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Dominique Thorne pits science against magic in 'Ironheart' trailer
June 9 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for "Ironheart," starring Dominique Thorne as the titular hero and offering a first look at Lyric Ross as the armored suit's AI interface, N.A.T.A.L.I.E.
Prime Video renews 'Maxton Hall' for Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
Prime Video renews 'Maxton Hall' for Season 3
June 9 (UPI) -- Prime Video announced Monday it has renewed its boarding school drama, "Maxton Hall," for Season 3. The show stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten.
'Harry Potter' series casts its Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy and more
TV // 2 hours ago
'Harry Potter' series casts its Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy and more
June 9 (UPI) -- "The Crown" actor Bertie Carvel and "The IT Crowd" alum Katherine Parkinson have joined the cast of HBO's "Harry Potter" series. The network announced casting for Molly Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Cornelius Fudge and more.
'I Kissed a Girl' renewed for Season 2 at BBC
TV // 4 hours ago
'I Kissed a Girl' renewed for Season 2 at BBC
June 9 (UPI) -- Dannii Minogue will return to host Season 2 of the LGBTQ+ dating reality series "I Kissed a Girl" on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
BET Awards ceremony to go on as planned despite LA unrest
TV // 6 hours ago
BET Awards ceremony to go on as planned despite LA unrest
June 9 (UPI) -- The BET Awards ceremony is expected to take place as planned Monday evening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, despite protests and National Guard presence in the city.
Alan Tudyk: Harry embraces his humanity in 'Resident Alien' S4
TV // 2 days ago
Alan Tudyk: Harry embraces his humanity in 'Resident Alien' S4
NEW YORK, June 6 (UPI) -- Alan Tudyk says he loved playing a dual role in Season 4 of "Resident Alien" because the Mantid who steals the appearance of his character Harry is so deliciously wicked.
'Love is Blind U.K.' sets summer date for Season 2, announces Season 3
TV // 3 days ago
'Love is Blind U.K.' sets summer date for Season 2, announces Season 3
June 6 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind U.K." Season 2 will arrive during the summer of 2025, and Season 3 casting is underway, Netflix announced Friday.
'Couples Therapy' is renewed for Season 5
TV // 3 days ago
'Couples Therapy' is renewed for Season 5
June 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Friday that "Couples Therapy" is getting a fifth season. The news follows the release of Season 4B on Paramount+ with Showtime.
Sydney Sweeney teases 'Euphoria' S3: 'Cassie is crazy'
TV // 3 days ago
Sydney Sweeney teases 'Euphoria' S3: 'Cassie is crazy'
June 6 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney teased "Euphoria" Season 3 on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," saying her character Cassie is "worse" than ever.

Trending Stories

'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movie review: 'How to Train Your Dragon' remake sullies animated film
Movie review: 'How to Train Your Dragon' remake sullies animated film
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record
Tom Cruise's burning parachute stunt earns Guinness World Record
'Maybe Happy Ending,' 'Sunset Boulevard,' 'Purpose' take top Tonys
'Maybe Happy Ending,' 'Sunset Boulevard,' 'Purpose' take top Tonys
'I Kissed a Girl' renewed for Season 2 at BBC
'I Kissed a Girl' renewed for Season 2 at BBC

Follow Us