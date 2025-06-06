Trending
June 6, 2025 / 7:27 AM

Stephen King-produced 'Institute' to premiere on MGM+ July 13

By Karen Butler
Luke Ellis stars in "The Institute," premiering July 13. Photo courtesy of MGM+
Luke Ellis stars in "The Institute," premiering July 13. Photo courtesy of MGM+

June 6 (UPI) -- The Stephen King-produced series The Institute is slated to premiere on MGM+ July 13.

Directed and produced by Jack Bender, the adaptation of King's 2019 novel of the same name will star Mary-Louise Parker, Ben Barnes, Joe Freeman and Simone Miller.

The story follows "teen genius Luke Ellis (Freeman), who is kidnapped and awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did and who are all possessed of unusual abilities," a synopsis said.

"In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Barnes) has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won't last, as his story and Luke's are destined to collide."

The Life of Chuck, based on a novella by King, is now in theaters and a series based on King's best-selling book, Carrie, is in the works at Prime Video.

