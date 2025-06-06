Trending
Samuel L. Jackson in talks to star in Taylor Sheridan series

By Karen Butler
Samuel L. Jackson reportedly is set to star in a "Tulsa King" spin-off. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Samuel L. Jackson reportedly is set to star in a "Tulsa King" spin-off. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Pulp Fiction and Marvel icon Samuel L. Jackson reportedly is in talks to star in a new series created by writer, director and producer Taylor Sheridan.

Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported the news Thursday.

Jackson's character is expected to be introduced in Season 3 of Sheridan's Sylvester Stallone-led gangster drama, Tulsa King, before he gets his own spin-off, set in New Orleans.

David Erickson -- whose credits include Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King -- is onboard as show-runner.

Production on Season 3 of Tulsa King is now underway.

Stephen King-produced 'Institute' to premiere on MGM+ July 13
TV // 1 hour ago
Stephen King-produced 'Institute' to premiere on MGM+ July 13
June 6 (UPI) -- The Stephen King-produced series "The Institute" is slated to premiere on MGM+ July 13.
Apple TV+ drops trailer for documentary series 'The Wild Ones'
TV // 17 hours ago
Apple TV+ drops trailer for documentary series 'The Wild Ones'
June 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for upcoming documentary series "The Wild Ones," which features a team of wildlife experts traveling to some of the most remote locations in the world to find endangered animals.
Paige DeSorbo to leave 'Summer House' after 7 seasons
TV // 19 hours ago
Paige DeSorbo to leave 'Summer House' after 7 seasons
June 5 (UPI) -- Podcast host and television personality Paige DeSorbo announced her departure from Bravo reality series "Summer House" Thursday.
Creatures escape in spaceship crash in 'Alien: Earth' trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Creatures escape in spaceship crash in 'Alien: Earth' trailer
June 5 (UPI) -- FX and Hulu released the first full-length trailer for the eagerly awaited "Alien: Earth" series on Thursday. The show stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther.
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
TV // 1 day ago
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
June 4 (UPI) -- USA Network is previewing "The Rainmaker," a new series that reimagines the 1995 John Grisham novel. Milo Callaghan, John Slattery and Lana Parrilla star.
Cheerleaders face audition stress in 'America's Sweethearts' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Cheerleaders face audition stress in 'America's Sweethearts' Season 2
June 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Season 2 of the docuseries "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," which premieres on the streamer June 18.
Owen Cooper says Leonardo DiCaprio praised his show 'Adolescence'
TV // 1 day ago
Owen Cooper says Leonardo DiCaprio praised his show 'Adolescence'
June 4 (UPI) -- "Adolescence" star Owen Cooper discussed what it was like receiving praise from Leonardo DiCaprio when he stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday.
Taissa Farmiga wants to marry for love in 'Gilded Age' Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
Taissa Farmiga wants to marry for love in 'Gilded Age' Season 3
June 3 (UPI) -- Max is previewing "The Gilded Age" Season 3 with a new trailer. The period drama stars Carrie Coon, Louisa Jacobson and Taissa Farmiga.
'The Sandman': Netflix announces Season 2 titles, bonus episode
TV // 2 days ago
'The Sandman': Netflix announces Season 2 titles, bonus episode
June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix announced episode titles for the second and final season of "The Sandman," starring Tom Sturridge. Season 2 will be released in three parts in July.
Adult animated comedy 'Haunted Hotel' coming to Netflix Sept. 19
TV // 2 days ago
Adult animated comedy 'Haunted Hotel' coming to Netflix Sept. 19
June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "Haunted Hotel," an adult animated comedy series from "Rick and Morty" writer Matt Roller, will debut Sept. 19 on the streaming service.

