'Love is Blind U.K.' sets summer date for Season 2, announces Season 3

By Jessica Inman
"Love is Blind UK" returns for its sophomore season this summer. Photo courtesy of Netflix
June 6 (UPI) -- Love is Blind U.K. Season 2 will arrive during the summer of 2025, and Season 3 casting is underway, Netflix announced Friday.

Hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis also shared the "mega bits of news" on Instagram.

"It's been a long, long wait," Emma Willis said after announcing the summer arrival of Season 2. Season 1 premiered in August.

"Is anybody out there that's watching this single, ready to make the ultimate commitment, who is bold and open-minded? Ready to jump feet first?" Emma Willis asked, sharing how to apply for the show.

The series follows singles as they get to know potential suitors without seeing one another.

"It's only after a couple gets engaged that they'll meet face-to-face, return to real life, and attempt to add a physical element to their existing emotional bond -- all while navigating everyday stressors like work, family and finances," an official show synopsis states.

