Trending
TV
June 6, 2025 / 12:43 PM

'Couples Therapy' is renewed for Season 5

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Dr. Orna Guralnik is the therapist at the center of "Couples Therapy," which has been renewed for Season 5. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
Dr. Orna Guralnik is the therapist at the center of "Couples Therapy," which has been renewed for Season 5. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

June 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Friday that Couples Therapy is getting a fifth season.

The news arrives after the second installment of Season 4 began streaming May 23 on Paramount+ with Showtime. Viewership increased 30% across platforms when compared to the previous season, a press release states.

The series follows Dr. Orna Guralnik's real-life therapy sessions with various couples she is counseling through relationship challenges.

Couples Therapy showcases both the breakdowns and the breakthroughs, according to an official synopsis.

Season 4B introduced four new couples.

"People can just talk about nothing," said Guralnik in a recent preview for the episodes. "Either they just bicker endlessly or obsess over something that doesn't matter -- that's all noise... But as analysts we're trained to listen in for that and to find a way to move from noise to signal."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Love is Blind U.K.' sets summer date for Season 2, announces Season 3
TV // 16 minutes ago
'Love is Blind U.K.' sets summer date for Season 2, announces Season 3
June 6 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind U.K." Season 2 will arrive during the summer of 2025, and Season 3 casting is underway, Netflix announced Friday.
Sydney Sweeney teases 'Euphoria' S3: 'Cassie is crazy'
TV // 3 hours ago
Sydney Sweeney teases 'Euphoria' S3: 'Cassie is crazy'
June 6 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney teased "Euphoria" Season 3 on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," saying her character Cassie is "worse" than ever.
Samuel L. Jackson in talks to star in Taylor Sheridan series
TV // 5 hours ago
Samuel L. Jackson in talks to star in Taylor Sheridan series
June 6 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson reportedly is in talks to star in a new series created by writer, director and producer Taylor Sheridan.
Stephen King-produced 'Institute' to premiere on MGM+ July 13
TV // 5 hours ago
Stephen King-produced 'Institute' to premiere on MGM+ July 13
June 6 (UPI) -- The Stephen King-produced series "The Institute" is slated to premiere on MGM+ July 13.
Apple TV+ drops trailer for documentary series 'The Wild Ones'
TV // 21 hours ago
Apple TV+ drops trailer for documentary series 'The Wild Ones'
June 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for upcoming documentary series "The Wild Ones," which features a team of wildlife experts traveling to some of the most remote locations in the world to find endangered animals.
Paige DeSorbo to leave 'Summer House' after 7 seasons
TV // 23 hours ago
Paige DeSorbo to leave 'Summer House' after 7 seasons
June 5 (UPI) -- Podcast host and television personality Paige DeSorbo announced her departure from Bravo reality series "Summer House" Thursday.
Creatures escape in spaceship crash in 'Alien: Earth' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Creatures escape in spaceship crash in 'Alien: Earth' trailer
June 5 (UPI) -- FX and Hulu released the first full-length trailer for the eagerly awaited "Alien: Earth" series on Thursday. The show stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther.
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
TV // 1 day ago
'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel
June 4 (UPI) -- USA Network is previewing "The Rainmaker," a new series that reimagines the 1995 John Grisham novel. Milo Callaghan, John Slattery and Lana Parrilla star.
Cheerleaders face audition stress in 'America's Sweethearts' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Cheerleaders face audition stress in 'America's Sweethearts' Season 2
June 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Season 2 of the docuseries "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," which premieres on the streamer June 18.
Owen Cooper says Leonardo DiCaprio praised his show 'Adolescence'
TV // 2 days ago
Owen Cooper says Leonardo DiCaprio praised his show 'Adolescence'
June 4 (UPI) -- "Adolescence" star Owen Cooper discussed what it was like receiving praise from Leonardo DiCaprio when he stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Movie review: 'Predator: Killer of Killers' a visceral animated trio
Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
Culture Club doc director: Boy George 'story more relevant now'
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
Dora finds magical bracelet in 'Search for Sol Dorado'
'Frozen' musical gets trailer, Disney+ release date
'Frozen' musical gets trailer, Disney+ release date
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55
Jason Constantine, Lionsgate exec for 'John Wick,' 'Saw,' dies at 55

Follow Us