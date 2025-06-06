'Couples Therapy' is renewed for Season 5

Dr. Orna Guralnik is the therapist at the center of "Couples Therapy," which has been renewed for Season 5. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

June 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Friday that Couples Therapy is getting a fifth season.

The news arrives after the second installment of Season 4 began streaming May 23 on Paramount+ with Showtime. Viewership increased 30% across platforms when compared to the previous season, a press release states.

The series follows Dr. Orna Guralnik's real-life therapy sessions with various couples she is counseling through relationship challenges.

Couples Therapy showcases both the breakdowns and the breakthroughs, according to an official synopsis.

Season 4B introduced four new couples.

"People can just talk about nothing," said Guralnik in a recent preview for the episodes. "Either they just bicker endlessly or obsess over something that doesn't matter -- that's all noise... But as analysts we're trained to listen in for that and to find a way to move from noise to signal."