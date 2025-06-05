Paige DeSorbo to leave 'Summer House' after 7 seasons

June 5 (UPI) -- Podcast host and television personality Paige DeSorbo announced her departure from Bravo reality series Summer House Thursday.

The news came after the premiere of Season 9, Part 2, marking her seventh season as part of the series. She joined the show in Season 3, which aired in 2019.

"I have a little life update for you," she wrote on Instagram Stories Thursday. "I've made the decision not to return to Summer House."

"Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life -- the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable," she continued. "You've seen me grow up over these last seven summers. I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me."

DeSorbo's other commitments include her podcast, Giggly Squad, which she hosts with former co-star Hannah Berner, and a recently-launched pajama line.

She thanked her fellow cast members and fans, assuring them they "haven't seen the last of me."