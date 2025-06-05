Trending
TV
June 5, 2025 / 9:13 AM

Creatures escape in spaceship crash in 'Alien: Earth' trailer

By Karen Butler
Share with X
"Alien: Earth" image courtesy of FX/Hulu
1 of 2 | "Alien: Earth" image courtesy of FX/Hulu

June 5 (UPI) -- FX and Hulu released the first full-length trailer for the eagerly awaited Alien: Earth series on Thursday.

The sci-fi show is set to premiere on Aug. 12.

Noah Hawley is its creator, executive producer and director.

The Alien prequel will star Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

"In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans," a synopsis released in May said.

Thursday's 2-minute preview showed the residents of the futuristic Neverland Research Island facility on Earth trying to find and neutralize the predatory alien monsters who escaped in a space ship crash.

Many of the characters share names with those that appear in the classic fairy tale Peter Pan, such as Wendy, Nibs, Tootles, Slightly and Smee.

