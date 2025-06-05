"The Wild Ones" documentary series arrives on Apple TV+ in July. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for upcoming documentary series The Wild Ones, which features a team of wildlife experts traveling to some of the most remote locations in the world to find endangered animals.

The trailer, released Thursday, introduces expedition leader Aldo Kane, camera trap specialist Declan Burley and cinematographer Vianet Djenguet as they adventure to locations rarely visited by other humans.

"Our mission: to find and film some of the most endangered animals on the planet and help scientists save them," Kane, a former Royal Marines Commando, says in the trailer.

The six-part series will see the team venture to Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon to capture rare video footage of animals including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, North Atlantic right whale and Western lowland gorilla.

The Wild Ones is produced by Offspring Films (Earth At Night In Color, Earthsounds) and executive produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson.

The first episode of the six-part series premieres July 11 on Apple TV+.