June 4, 2025 / 2:45 PM

'The Rainmaker' trailer reimagines John Grisham novel

By Jessica Inman
"The Rainmaker" arrives Aug. 15 on USA Network. Photo courtesy of NBC Universal
1 of 3 | "The Rainmaker" arrives Aug. 15 on USA Network. Photo courtesy of NBC Universal

June 4 (UPI) -- USA Network is previewing The Rainmaker, a new series that reimagines the 1995 novel by John Grisham.

Grisham's book previously inspired Francis Ford Coppola's 1997 film starring Matt Damon and Claire Danes.

The upcoming series features Milo Callaghan as Rudy Baylor, Lana Parrilla as Bruiser, John Slattery as Leo Drummond and Madison Iseman as Sarah Plankmore.

The trailer shows the fallout of Rudy's firing from Leo Drummond's firm on his first day. He gets another job with Bruiser, but his case pits him against girlfriend Sarah, who works for his former boss.

"What happens when Leo finds out that my boyfriend is suing his prized client," Sarah says in the teaser. "...You need to drop this case."

"Or what?" he responds.

"What is it about this story that keeps drawing people in?" said showrunner Michael Seitzman, referencing the book's multiple adaptations. "Maybe it's the David-and -Goliath legal thriller, the dangerous romance or the coming-of-age story. For me, above all, it's the characters. They jumped off the page in John's book and were a joy to expand upon in our show."

P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs and Robyn Cara also star.

The series premieres Aug. 15.

