June 4, 2025 / 10:32 AM

Owen Cooper says Leonardo DiCaprio praised his show 'Adolescence'

By Jessica Inman
Leonardo DiCaprio praised "Adolescence" star Owen Cooper for his performance in the show. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Leonardo DiCaprio praised "Adolescence" star Owen Cooper for his performance in the show. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

June 4 (UPI) -- Adolescence star Owen Cooper discussed what it was like receiving praise from Leonardo DiCaprio when he stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

The actor, 15, portrays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old accused of stabbing and killing a girl in his class, in the four-episode series.

The show, which premiered in March, is currently the second most popular English-language series on Netflix with over 141 million views.

"He was saying, 'Hey, Owen, I'm such a massive fan of Adolescence,'" Cooper said, describing DiCaprio's praise. "And I was like 'What?!'"

Fallon then brought up how people are comparing the actor to DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

"It's weird to be honest," Cooper said. "I think, to me, just a normal kid from Warrington, to even be in the same conversation as Robert De Niro is crazy."

