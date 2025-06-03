Trending
June 3, 2025 / 11:34 AM

'Slow Horses' Season 5 gets photo, Sept. premiere date

By Jessica Inman
"Slow Horses" Season 5 will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 24. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | "Slow Horses" Season 5 will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 24. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 3 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a first-look photo from Season 5 of dark comedy spy drama Slow Horses, which debuts on the streamer with two episodes Sept. 24.

The series, which was renewed for Season 6 in October, is adapted from Mick Herron's Slough House books. Season 5 takes its inspiration from the novel London Rules.

In the first-look photo released Tuesday, Jackson Lamb, who is portrayed by Gary Oldman, sits in a diner on the phone, looking at someone or something off-camera.

Lamb is the leader of the MI5's worst spies, and in Season 5, "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend," according to an official synopsis.

"When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected," the description continues. "After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules -- cover your back -- always apply."

Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce and Nick Mohammed also star.

