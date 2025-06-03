Trending
June 3, 2025 / 12:59 PM

'The Sandman': Netflix announces Season 2 titles, bonus episode

By Jessica Inman
"Sandman" Season 2 episode titles were announced Tuesday. Photo by Ed Miller/Netflix
June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing episode titles for the second and final season of The Sandman.

The fantasy drama based on the Neil Gaiman comic book series will end with a two-volume season in July.

The first six episodes of Season 2 will premiere July 3, followed by five more July 24. Netflix announced Tuesday that the series will conclude with a final bonus episode July 31.

Episodes include "Season of Mists," "The Ruler of Hell," "More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold," "Brief Lives," "The Song of Orpheus," "Family Blood," "Time and Night," "Fuel for the Fire," "The Kindly Ones," "Long Live the King," "A Tale of Graceful Ends" and "Death: The High Cost of Living."

Season 2 takes its inspiration from Gaiman's Season of Mists, Brief Lives, The Kindly Ones, The Sandman: Overture, and the stories "Tales in the Sand," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "The Song of Orpheus," Thermidor" and "The Tempest."

Tom Sturridge portrays Dream or Morpheus, who is bombarded with "impossible" decisions during the second season "as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds," an official synopsis reads.

Adrian Lester, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esme Creed-Miles, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Barry Sloane, Ruairi O'Connor, Indya Moore, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Freddie Fox, Laurence O'Fuarain, Clive Russell, Jack Gleeson and Steve Coogan also star.

