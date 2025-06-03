Trending
June 3, 2025 / 3:45 PM

Taissa Farmiga wants to marry for love in 'Gilded Age' Season 3

By Jessica Inman
Taissa Farmiga returns to star in "The Gilded Age" Season 3. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Taissa Farmiga returns to star in "The Gilded Age" Season 3. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Max is previewing The Gilded Age Season 3 with a new trailer.

The period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes will return for a third season in June.

"There's a moment when a young girl turns into a woman," Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) says in the clip released Tuesday. "It's dark and it's light. Complicated and not just pretty."

Bertha wants to "elevate the family to unimaginable heights," according to an official description.

Her daughter, Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga), meanwhile, desires to "marry for love," but it seems her mother has other plans.

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Denee Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Kennan-Bolger, Ben Lamb and Nathan Lane also star.

Other cast members include Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Norlan, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

Season 3 premieres June 22 on HBO and also streams on Max.

