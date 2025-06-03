Trending
June 3, 2025 / 12:42 PM

Adult animated comedy 'Haunted Hotel' coming to Netflix Sept. 19

By Ben Hooper
"Haunted Hotel," an animated comedy from "Rick and Morty" writer Matt Roller, will debut on Netflix September 19. Photo courtesy of Netflix
June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Haunted Hotel, an adult animated comedy series from Rick and Morty writer Matt Roller, will debut Sept. 19 on the streaming service.

The series will center on a single mother who runs Undervale, the titular haunted hotel, with help from her children and her estranged brother, who is one of the phantoms haunting the accommodation.

The series is created by Roller, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Roller previously worked as a writer on series including Speechless, Community, Son of Zorn, Rick and Morty and Archer. He served as co-executive producer on series including Dan Harmon's Krapopolis, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's Mr. Mayor and two seasons of The Goldbergs.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel," Roller said in Netflix's announcement.

The voice cast for Haunted Hotel includes Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides and Jimmi Simpson.

The series debuts Sept. 19 on Netflix.

