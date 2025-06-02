TV
June 2, 2025 / 10:16 AM

John Cena films 'Peacemaker' Season 2 in 'hype sizzle' teaser

By Jessica Inman
Cast member John Cena attends the premiere of the sci-fi motion picture comedy "The Suicide Squad" in 2021. He portrays Peacemaker once again in Season 2 of the series of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cast member John Cena attends the premiere of the sci-fi motion picture comedy "The Suicide Squad" in 2021. He portrays Peacemaker once again in Season 2 of the series of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- DC Studios is offering a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of Peacemaker Season 2, starring John Cena and Danielle Brooks.

"Season 2. This is my day one," Cena says in the "Hype Sizzle" trailer released Sunday. "...Season 2's gonna be awesome."

Cena portrays the titular vigilante hero in the show. The sophomore chapter will show him trying "to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt," an official synopsis states.

Series creator James Gunn is seen several times throughout the teaser.

"It's all real cash," Gunn says standing in a room full of money. "We trust our crew."

Season 2 also stars Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez and Tim Meadows, and arrives on Max Aug. 21.

