June 2 (UPI) -- DC Studios is offering a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of Peacemaker Season 2, starring John Cena and Danielle Brooks.

"Season 2. This is my day one," Cena says in the "Hype Sizzle" trailer released Sunday. "...Season 2's gonna be awesome."

Cena portrays the titular vigilante hero in the show. The sophomore chapter will show him trying "to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt," an official synopsis states.

Series creator James Gunn is seen several times throughout the teaser.

"It's all real cash," Gunn says standing in a room full of money. "We trust our crew."

Season 2 also stars Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez and Tim Meadows, and arrives on Max Aug. 21.

