TV
June 2, 2025 / 7:55 AM

Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' to premiere on Netflix Oct. 23

By Karen Butler
Kristen Bell's "Nobody Wants This" is returning for a second season on Oct. 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Kristen Bell's "Nobody Wants This" is returning for a second season on Oct. 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the Kristen Bell-Adam Brody comedy Nobody Wants This is set to premiere on Netflix Oct. 23.

The ensemble also includes Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola and Shiloh Berman.

"An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out -- together -- the unlikely pair, Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody), can tell there is something between them," said a synopsis for Season 1.

"But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families -- including her sister Morgan (Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Simons)."

