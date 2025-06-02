Trending
TV
June 2, 2025 / 1:36 PM

'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss killed in shooting

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 2 (UPI) -- Jonathan Joss, an actor best known for voicing John Redcorn on animated series King of the Hill, was killed in a shooting outside his home in San Antonio, Texas, police confirmed.

San Antonio police responded to a report of a shooting in progress at about 7 p.m. Sunday and they arrived to find Joss, 59, with multiple gunshot wounds near the road outside his home.

Joss was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 59.

The fatal shooting was first reported by TMZ, and police confirmed the actor's death to outlets including Variety and People.

The suspected shooter, Sigfredo Alvarez Cejam, 56, allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle and was stopped and arrested on murder charges near the scene. Cejam and Joss were neighbors.

Joss voiced John Redcorn from Season 2 through Season 13 of King of the Hill, following the death of the character's original actor, Victor Aaron, in a 1996 traffic collision. He reprised the role for the upcoming revival of the series on Hulu.

Joss was also known for playing recurring character Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, as well as roles in series and films including Tulsa King, Ray Donovan, True Grit and The Magnificent Seven.

Read More

Latest Headlines

John Cena films 'Peacemaker' Season 2 in 'hype sizzle' teaser
TV // 4 hours ago
John Cena films 'Peacemaker' Season 2 in 'hype sizzle' teaser
June 2 (UPI) -- DC Studios is offering a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "Peacemaker" Season 2, starring John Cena and Danielle Brooks.
Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' to premiere on Netflix Oct. 23
TV // 6 hours ago
Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' to premiere on Netflix Oct. 23
June 2 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the Kristen Bell-Adam Brody comedy "Nobody Wants This" is set to premiere on Netflix Oct. 23.
Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
TV // 1 day ago
Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
June 1 (UPI) -- Acorn TV has announced it ordered Season 5 of its private detective drama, "Harry Wild."
Lady Gaga to guest star in 'Wednesday' S2
TV // 1 day ago
Lady Gaga to guest star in 'Wednesday' S2
May 31 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Lady Gaga is set to guest star in "Wednesday" Season 2, Netflix announced Saturday.
'Stranger Things' S5 to premiere Nov. 26
TV // 1 day ago
'Stranger Things' S5 to premiere Nov. 26
May 31 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" Season 5 is to premiere on Netflix Nov. 26.
Ncuti Gatwa bids farewell to 'Doctor Who,' Billie Piper is 16th Doctor
TV // 1 day ago
Ncuti Gatwa bids farewell to 'Doctor Who,' Billie Piper is 16th Doctor
May 31 (UPI) -- Ncuti Gatwa has left the sci-fi series, "Doctor Who," after two seasons and former franchise co-star Billie Piper is taking his place.
'Northern Exposure,' 'Young Sheldon' alum Valerie Mahaffey dead at 71
TV // 1 day ago
'Northern Exposure,' 'Young Sheldon' alum Valerie Mahaffey dead at 71
May 31 (UPI) -- "Northern Exposure" and "Young Sheldon" actress Valerie Mahaffey has died at the age of 71.
Richard Kind: 'I love 'Poker Face.' I love Natasha. I love to work.'
TV // 2 days ago
Richard Kind: 'I love 'Poker Face.' I love Natasha. I love to work.'
NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building," "Mad About You" and "Spin City" icon Richard Kind told UPI guest starring on "Poker Face" was an easy "yes" for him.
Lena Hall: 'Neighbors' sis opposite of Miss Audrey from 'Snowpiercer'
TV // 2 days ago
Lena Hall: 'Neighbors' sis opposite of Miss Audrey from 'Snowpiercer'
NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- Lena Hall told UPI that Ali, the kind-hearted sister she plays on "Your Friends & Neighbors," couldn't be more different than the tough chanteuse she depicted on the post-apocalyptic "Snowpiercer."
'Talamasca': Anne Rice series gets photos, October release date
TV // 2 days ago
'Talamasca': Anne Rice series gets photos, October release date
May 30 (UPI) -- AMC Networks shared first-look photos and a release window for "Talamasca," a new series in its Anne Rice Immortal Universe featuring Jason Schwartzman, at ATX TV Festival.

Trending Stories

Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Billy Joel's brain fluid imbalance: what it means
Lillard: 'Chuck' is a beautiful articulation of the wonder of life
Lillard: 'Chuck' is a beautiful articulation of the wonder of life
Cardi B, new beau Stefon Diggs go Instagram official
Cardi B, new beau Stefon Diggs go Instagram official
Famous birthdays for June 1: Nikki Glaser, Willow Shields
Famous birthdays for June 1: Nikki Glaser, Willow Shields

Follow Us