June 1, 2025 / 2:30 PM

Acorn TV orders Season 5 of 'Harry Wild'

By Karen Butler
Jane Seymour is returning for Season 5 of "Harry Wild."
Jane Seymour is returning for Season 5 of "Harry Wild." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Acorn TV has announced it ordered Season 5 of its British private detective drama, Harry Wild.

The show premiered in 2022 and stars Jane Seymour as the titular literature professor who has a talent for solving mysteries.

"Still buzzing from last night's announcement, and now it's officially official! Thank you to our incredible fans for making this ride possible. Season 5 of #HarryWild is a go!" Seymour wrote on Instagram Sunday.

The ensemble also includes Rohan Nedd, Kevin Ryan, Rose O'Neill and Paul Tylak.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

