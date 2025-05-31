'Northern Exposure,' 'Young Sheldon' alum Valerie Mahaffey dead at 71

Actress Valerie Mahaffey has died at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Image courtesy of UPI

May 31 (UPI) -- Northern Exposure and Young Sheldon actress Valerie Mahaffey has died at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

Mahaffey's publicist, Jillian Roscoe, confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter Friday.

"I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its endearing actresses. She will be missed," her husband Joseph Kell said in a statement to People.com.

Mahaffey's other credits include Echo 3, Dead to Me, French Exit, Big Sky, Desperate Housewives, Glee and Devious Maids.

Notable deaths of 2025