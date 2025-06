"Stranger Things" Season 5 is to premiere on Netflix Nov. 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Stranger Things Season 5 is to premiere on Netflix Nov. 26.

The final season will be broken up into three chapters.

The second part will stream on Christmas Day and the third on New Year's Eve.

Season 4 wrapped up in 2022.

The beloved sci-fi show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Jamie Campbell Bower, Maya Hawke and Joe Keery.