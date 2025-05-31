TV
May 31, 2025 / 7:21 PM

Ncuti Gatwa bids farewell to 'Doctor Who,' Billie Piper is 16th Doctor

By Karen Butler
Ncuti Gatwa has left "Doctor Who" after two seasons. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Ncuti Gatwa has left "Doctor Who" after two seasons. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Ncuti Gatwa has left the BBC/Disney+ sci-fi series, Doctor Who, after two seasons and former franchise co-star Billie Piper is taking his place as the 16th incarnation of the titular time-traveler.

"You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it," Gatwa said in a statement Saturday.

"This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe."

Piper played companion Rose to the versions of the Doctor played by Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant.

"Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she's done it again! It's an honor and a hoot to welcome her back to the TARDIS, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told. After 62 years, the Doctor's adventures are only just beginning!" said show-runner Russell T. Davies.

