May 31 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Lady Gaga is set to guest star in Wednesday Season 2, Netflix announced Saturday.

"Welcome to Nevermore, Mother Monster," the streaming service wrote on X.

Lady Gaga will guest star in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 as Rosaline Rotwood - a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.

"Lady Gaga will guest star in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 as Rosaline Rotwood -- a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday."

Jenna Ortega plays the title character in the series, which is a spin-off of The Addams Family film and TV franchise.

Season 1 of Wednesday aired in 2022.

Season 2 Part 1 is to premiere on Aug. 6 and Part 2 is to debut on Sept. 3.