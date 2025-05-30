TV
May 30, 2025 / 11:45 PM

Richard Kind: 'I love 'Poker Face.' I love Natasha. I love to work.'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Rhea Perlman and Richard Kind can now be seen in Season 2 of "Poker Face." Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 4 | Rhea Perlman and Richard Kind can now be seen in Season 2 of "Poker Face." Photo courtesy of Peacock

NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- Only Murders in the Building, Mad About You and Spin City icon Richard Kind says guest starring on Poker Face was an easy "yes" for him.

Airing Thursdays on Peacock, Season 2 of the mystery-of-the-week dramedy stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a human lie detector who helps solve crimes as she drifts from town to town.

Kind's episode casts him as Jeffrey, the doting husband of Beatrix (Rhea Perlman), a mob boss who has been trying to kill Charlie.

"They were paying me," Kind, 68, joked with UPI in a recent Zoom interview when asked why he took the guest spot.

"I love Poker Face. I love Natasha. I love to work. I love Rhea and it's fun. It was a good role. It was a blast. I would rather have been an evil guy on the show, but I was very nice," he added. "I was a good guy."

While Beatrix commits crimes to support them, Jeffrey stays at home, cooking and ironing, until he can't take the stress anymore and becomes a government informant.

"I don't want to be involved in any of this," Kind said about Jeffrey's feelings toward Beatrix's business. "In fact, I really want to be oblivious to it all and that's where the comedy is."

That's also why viewers may be shocked when Jeffrey's story-line goes in some unexpectedly violent directions.

"In order to make twists and turns work, you have to be even more truthful, so that you're drawing the audience in," Kind said.

"Taking the sincerity or taking the truth of what's in the script is always a challenge, so I really had to invest in that," he added. "First and foremost, he loves his wife. He really loves her and I think she loves him. He's caught between a rock and a hard place as far as what the rest of his life is going to be, but he does it for self-preservation and not to attack his wife or attack her world. ... He's just not happy and that's sort of sad for him."

This isn't the first time Kind has worked with Perlman.

The TV vets have known each other for years and previously co-starred in the 2000 Broadway play, The Allergist's Wife.

"Tony Roberts preceded me in that role," Kind recalled.

"Tony was a friend and he gave me a piece of advice, which actually was the best advice I ever heard as an actor -- not just for the role, but for all roles. He said: 'Love your wife. If you love her, the audience will love her, and the audience will love you.' And I took that to heart and I've kept it with, actually, a lot of roles that I've done since."

Kind said he thinks Poker Face creator Rian Johnson is a "brilliant man" who has managed to capture the magic of those private detective shows from the 1970s and '80s that viewers seem so nostalgic for these days.

"He probably loved stories like Columbo or Name of the Game or McMillan and Wife," Kind said, noting the protagonists of those shows often found themselves in crazy situations with guest stars playing "bigger-than-life people," just like they do in Poker Face.

"I think that's a wonderful thing," Kind added.

In addition to being a fixture in Pixar films, the actor was also a longtime Curb Your Enthusiasm cast member and recently served as the sidekick/announcer for Everybody's Live with John Mulaney.

Always in demand, he is still having fun as an actor and has no plans to retire.

"I live for my kids. I live for golf and I live for work. That's what I live for now. I have friends, too," Kind said.

"Acting is all playing pretend. We play. it's a big sandbox," he explained. "Who wouldn't want to do this? I love it. I can't live without it. When people retire, a lot of them die, but work can keep you active and fun and give you a purpose. Do I like it? I adore it. I can't live without it. God forbid I should be unemployed, I'd still go do little plays for no money. I love it. Love it, love it, love it."

Natasha Lyonne turns 46: a look back

Natasha Lyonne arrives for the premiere of "The Grey Zone" in New York City on October 8, 2002. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lena Hall: 'Neighbors' sis opposite of Miss Audrey from 'Snowpiercer'
TV // 7 hours ago
Lena Hall: 'Neighbors' sis opposite of Miss Audrey from 'Snowpiercer'
NEW YORK, May 30 (UPI) -- Lena Hall told UPI that Ali, the kind-hearted sister she plays on "Your Friends & Neighbors," couldn't be more different than the tough chanteuse she depicted on the post-apocalyptic "Snowpiercer."
'Talamasca': Anne Rice series gets photos, October release date
TV // 7 hours ago
'Talamasca': Anne Rice series gets photos, October release date
May 30 (UPI) -- AMC Networks shared first-look photos and a release window for "Talamasca," a new series in its Anne Rice Immortal Universe featuring Jason Schwartzman, at ATX TV Festival.
'King of the Hill' revival gets title sequence, August premiere date
TV // 9 hours ago
'King of the Hill' revival gets title sequence, August premiere date
May 30 (UPI) -- Hulu shared the title sequence for its upcoming revival of animated series "King of the Hill," showing the Hill family's exodus from and return to the town of Arlen, Texas.
'Netflix Tudum 2025': How to watch, what to expect
TV // 11 hours ago
'Netflix Tudum 2025': How to watch, what to expect
May 30 (UPI) -- "Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event" airs on the streaming service Saturday. The event will feature a performance by Lady Gaga and updates on fan-favorite Netflix programs.
Julia Garner, Anthony Boyle to star in Netflix's 'The Altruists'
TV // 15 hours ago
Julia Garner, Anthony Boyle to star in Netflix's 'The Altruists'
May 30 (UPI) -- Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle have signed on to star in Netflix's limited series, "The Altruists."
Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz head Apple TV+ Lars Kepler adaptation
TV // 1 day ago
Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz head Apple TV+ Lars Kepler adaptation
May 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Thursday that Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham will star in a series based on Lars Kepler's books.
'Love Island USA' unveils Season 7 cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Love Island USA' unveils Season 7 cast
May 29 (UPI) -- Peacock is introducing the cast of "Love Island USA" Season 7, which premieres June 3. The season is hosted by Ariana Madix and features 10 new singles.
Shazad Latif is Captain Nemo in 'Nautilus' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Shazad Latif is Captain Nemo in 'Nautilus' trailer
May 29 (UPI) -- AMC is previewing "Nautilus," its upcoming adventure drama based on the 1869 novel "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" by Jules Verne, and starring Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo.
Lena Waithe's 'The Chi' will return for Season 8
TV // 1 day ago
Lena Waithe's 'The Chi' will return for Season 8
May 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Lena Waithe's "The Chi" was renewed for Season 8.
'Terminal List' prequel gets photos, August premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Terminal List' prequel gets photos, August premiere date
May 29 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf," a "Terminal List" prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt and Tom Hopper.

Trending Stories

Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
Yungblud recruits Florence Pugh to star in 'Zombie' music video
'M*A*S*H' star, animal activist Loretta Swit dies at 87
'M*A*S*H' star, animal activist Loretta Swit dies at 87
'King of the Hill' revival gets title sequence, August premiere date
'King of the Hill' revival gets title sequence, August premiere date
George R.R. Martin assures fans 'Winds of Winter' still a priority
George R.R. Martin assures fans 'Winds of Winter' still a priority
Addison Rae releases 'Fame is a Gun,' new single from 'Addison'
Addison Rae releases 'Fame is a Gun,' new single from 'Addison'

Follow Us