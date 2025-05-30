Trending
'Netflix Tudum 2025': How to watch, what to expect

By Jessica Inman
Sofia Carson is set to host the Netflix Tudum event Saturday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Sofia Carson is set to host the Netflix Tudum event Saturday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event airs on the streamer Saturday.

The event is billed as "Netflix's biggest fan party, packed with your favorite stars, first-look reveals, and can't-miss live performances," according to an official synopsis. The show airs live from Los Angeles.

Sofia Carson is set to host and Lady Gaga will perform.

How to watch

Netflix Tudum 2025 airs on the streamer Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT. The event takes place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Participants

Sofia Carson, an actress known for Descendants and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, will host the event.

Lady Gaga and Indian singer and rapper Hanumankind will perform.

"Hi little monsters!" Gaga said in a short video released May 16. "I just wrapped Copacabana, I'm headed to Singapore and the I'll see you at Tudum."

The event will feature updates about fan-favorite Netflix series and films, including Emily in Paris, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, Love is Blind, One Piece, Outer Banks, The Rip, Squid Game, Stranger Things, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday and WWE.

Stars from those programs will attend to promote their projects.

Netflix held its first Tudum event in 2020.

