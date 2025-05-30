Trending
Julia Garner, Anthony Boyle to star in Netflix's 'The Altruists'

By Karen Butler
Julia Garner is set to star in "The Altruists" for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Julia Garner is set to star in "The Altruists" for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Ozark alum Julia Garner and Manhunt actor Anthony Boyle have signed on to star in Netflix's limited series, The Altruists.

Garner will play Caroline Ellison and Boyle will portray Sam Bankman-Fried in the fact-based drama.

"Two hyper-smart young idealists try to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye... only to seduce each other into stealing $8 billion," the streaming service said.

James Ponsoldt -- whose credits include Shrinking and The Spectacular Now -- is to direct and executive produce the first episode.

Ellison was sentenced in 2024 to two years in prison after she became a key government witness legal proceedings related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year prison sentence for various financial fraud crimes.

