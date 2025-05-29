Trending
TV
May 29, 2025 / 3:20 PM

'Love Island USA' unveils Season 7 cast

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Season 7 of "Love Island" premieres on June 3. Photo courtesy of Peacock
Season 7 of "Love Island" premieres on June 3. Photo courtesy of Peacock

May 29 (UPI) -- Peacock is introducing the cast of Love Island Season 7, which premieres June 3.

The 10 new singles include Ace Greene, Austin Shepard, Belle-A Walker, Chelley Bissainthe, Huda Mustafa, Jeremiah Brown, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen, Taylor Williams and Yulissa Escobar.

"I've always been a more emotional type of guy," said Brown in a promotional video released Thursday. "Like so I really don't care if I cry in front of you."

"I'm tired of going on stupid dates," Mustafa said. "Love Island, find me a man!"

An after-show, Love Island Aftersun, will air weekly starting June 7, a press release states.

"Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples' challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns and even a few surprise guests in the vibrant Fiji villa," an official synopsis says. "Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken."

Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix returns to host, with comedian Iain Stirling as narrator.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Shazad Latif is Captain Nemo in 'Nautilus' trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Shazad Latif is Captain Nemo in 'Nautilus' trailer
May 29 (UPI) -- AMC is previewing "Nautilus," its upcoming adventure drama based on the 1869 novel "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" by Jules Verne, and starring Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo.
Lena Waithe's 'The Chi' will return for Season 8
TV // 1 hour ago
Lena Waithe's 'The Chi' will return for Season 8
May 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Lena Waithe's "The Chi" was renewed for Season 8.
'Terminal List' prequel gets photos, August premiere date
TV // 5 hours ago
'Terminal List' prequel gets photos, August premiere date
May 29 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf," a "Terminal List" prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt and Tom Hopper.
Jensen Ackles uncovers a terrorist conspiracy in 'Countdown' trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Jensen Ackles uncovers a terrorist conspiracy in 'Countdown' trailer
May 28 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for upcoming series "Countdown," starring "Supernatural" alum Jensen Ackles as a cop recruited into a secret task force to investigate a murder.
'The Morning Show' Season 4 to premiere Sept. 17
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Morning Show' Season 4 to premiere Sept. 17
May 28 (UPI) -- "The Morning Show," a drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in September.
Father-son relationship drew Corey Stoll to 'Better Sister' role
TV // 1 day ago
Father-son relationship drew Corey Stoll to 'Better Sister' role
NEW YORK, May 28 (UPI) -- Corey Stoll told UPI he wanted to play successful New York lawyer Adam in "The Better Sister" because the character is a man with the veneer of a perfect life hiding a painful past.
Darren Criss, Renee Elise Goldsberry to host Tony Awards pre-show
TV // 1 day ago
Darren Criss, Renee Elise Goldsberry to host Tony Awards pre-show
May 28 (UPI) -- Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host "The Tony Awards: Act One," a live pre-show ahead of the Tonys. The pair will present the first round of awards during the telecast.
Max renews 'Hacks' for a fifth season
TV // 1 day ago
Max renews 'Hacks' for a fifth season
May 28 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for Season 5 on HBO Max.
Hoda Kotb calls 'Kelly Clarkson Show' rumors 'not true'
TV // 1 day ago
Hoda Kotb calls 'Kelly Clarkson Show' rumors 'not true'
May 28 (UPI) -- During her return to "Today," Hoda Kotb addressed reports she will replace Kelly Clarkson as host of the singer's daytime talk show.
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares
TV // 1 day ago
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares
May 28 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" creator Mike White, Season 45 winner Dee Valladares, four-time contestants Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth, and other returning players will compete in "Survivor" Season 50 on CBS.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
Jensen Ackles uncovers a terrorist conspiracy in 'Countdown' trailer
Jensen Ackles uncovers a terrorist conspiracy in 'Countdown' trailer
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Lorde releases 'Man of the Year' single, music video
Famous birthdays for May 29: Carmelo Anthony, Mel B
Famous birthdays for May 29: Carmelo Anthony, Mel B
Father-son relationship drew Corey Stoll to 'Better Sister' role
Father-son relationship drew Corey Stoll to 'Better Sister' role

Follow Us