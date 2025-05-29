Trending
May 29, 2025 / 6:40 PM

Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz head Apple TV+ Lars Kepler adaptation

By Fred Topel
Liev Schreiber, seen at the 2024 premiere of "The Perfect Couple" in Los Angeles, will star in and executive produce a new series for Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Liev Schreiber, seen at the 2024 premiere of "The Perfect Couple" in Los Angeles, will star in and executive produce a new series for Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced casting for its series based on Lars Kepler's books on Thursday. Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham will star while Schreiber and Beetz also executive produce.

Schreiber will play Jonah Lynn, a Philadelphia homicide detective who moves to Western Pennsylvania. There, Lynn ends up investigating a serial killer (Graham) with the help of his adopted FBI agent daughter (Beetz).

Lars Kepler writes a series of novels about Swedish police officer Joona Linna. Kepler is the pen name of authors of Alexander and Alexandra Ahndoril.

The serial killer plot comes from their fourth book, The Sandman.

The series will be 10 episodes written by Rowan Joffe, who showruns with John Hlavin. Tim Van Patten will direct the first two.

Schreiber recently starred in The Perfect Couple and A Small Light after his seven season run on Ray Donovan. Beetz starred in Atlanta, several sketches in History of the World: Part II and the Black Mirror episode "Mazey Day."

Graham recently played a boxer on A Thousand Blows and the father of a school boy who stabbed a classmate in Adolescence.

