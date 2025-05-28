Darren Criss, Renee Elise Goldsberry to host Tony Awards pre-show

May 28 (UPI) -- Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show leading up to the Tonys.

Criss, who has starred in Broadway productions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and is nominated for his role in Maybe Happy Ending, and Goldsberry, a singer and actress who originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical Hamilton, will host the show June 8 at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Pluto TV.

Criss and Goldsberry will present the first round of Tony Awards during the pre-show telecast.

The 78th annual Tony Awards will follow at 8 p.m. on CBS. The awards show will also stream on Paramount+.

Cynthia Erivo will host the event from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney, Bob Odenkirk, Nicole Scherzinger, Daniel Dae Kim and other stars are among this year's nominees.

