Trending
TV
May 28, 2025 / 9:39 AM

Hoda Kotb calls 'Kelly Clarkson Show' rumors 'not true'

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Hoda Kotb addressed reports she will replace Kelly Clarkson as host of the singer's talk show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Hoda Kotb addressed reports she will replace Kelly Clarkson as host of the singer's talk show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb says the rumors of her replacing Kelly Clarkson on the singer's talk show are "not true."

Kotb, a television personality who left Today in January after 17 years as host, addressed the reports during her first return to Today on Wednesday.

"If I ever came back to TV, do you know where the only place I would ever come back to is?" she said while speaking with former co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin. "Right here. This is the spot. There's no place like home."

Guthrie and Melvin then asked for confirmation that the rumors are "just rumors" and "not true."

"Delete, delete. It's not true," Kotb responded.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Kotb would replace Clarkson as host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which premiered in 2019.

Clarkson missed multiple episodes of her talk show in February and March, leading Roy Wood Jr., Simu Liu, Today's Willie Geist and other stars to fill in as guest hosts.

The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for Season 7 in December.

Hoda Kotb: 30 images of the 'Today' co-anchor

Hoda Kotb arrives for the News and Documentary Emmy Awards at Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on September 21, 2009. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Max renews 'Hacks' for a fifth season
TV // 19 minutes ago
Max renews 'Hacks' for a fifth season
May 28 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for Season 5 on HBO Max.
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares
TV // 1 hour ago
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares
May 28 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" creator Mike White, Season 45 winner Dee Valladares, four-time contestants Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth, and other returning players will compete in "Survivor" Season 50 on CBS.
Netflix 'Little House on the Prairie' adds 6 to cast
TV // 21 hours ago
Netflix 'Little House on the Prairie' adds 6 to cast
May 27 (UPI) -- Netflix announced six additional cast members for its "Little House on the Prairie" reboot on Tuesday.
'Harry Potter' series casts its Harry, Hermione, Ron
TV // 22 hours ago
'Harry Potter' series casts its Harry, Hermione, Ron
May 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron in the "Harry Potter" series at HBO Max.
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
TV // 1 day ago
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Callum McGowan compares Vikram -- the brilliant adventurer he plays in the history-themed, fantasy series, "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" -- to the White Rabbit in the classic fairy-tale, "Alice in Wonderland."
'Last of Us' family helped calm the nerves of S2 newbie Kaitlyn Dever
TV // 3 days ago
'Last of Us' family helped calm the nerves of S2 newbie Kaitlyn Dever
NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Kaitlyn Dever says she has had a long personal history with "The Last of Us" and felt overwhelmed with emotion when she was hired to star in HBO's adaptation of the blockbuster video game.
No season 4 for Prime Video's 'Wheel of Time'
TV // 4 days ago
No season 4 for Prime Video's 'Wheel of Time'
May 24 (UPI) -- Prime Video has canceled its fantasy-drama, "Wheel of Time," after three seasons.
Robert Langdon mystery series in the works at Netflix
TV // 5 days ago
Robert Langdon mystery series in the works at Netflix
May 23 (UPI) -- A mystery series based on Dan Brown's Robert Langdon novels is in the works at Netflix.
Maggie Q's 'Ballard' to premiere on Prime Video July 9
TV // 5 days ago
Maggie Q's 'Ballard' to premiere on Prime Video July 9
May 23 (UPI) -- Actress Maggie Q's "Bosch" spin-off "Ballard" is set to premiere on Prime Video July 9.
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
TV // 5 days ago
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- Tony Goldwyn discusses Thursday's episode of "Hacks" in which Deborah (Jean Smart) had a dramatic response to studio executive Bob Lipka (Goldwyn) demanding she fire her head writer.

Trending Stories

DC Comics, Marvel announce new crossover comic with Batman, Deadpool
DC Comics, Marvel announce new crossover comic with Batman, Deadpool
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
Zac Brown, girlfriend Kendra Scott make red carpet debut at AMAs
Famous birthdays for May 28: Carey Mulligan, Colbie Caillat
Famous birthdays for May 28: Carey Mulligan, Colbie Caillat

Follow Us