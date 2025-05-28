Trending
May 28, 2025 / 10:24 AM

Max renews 'Hacks' for a fifth season

By Ian Stark
Jean Smart appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy award for "Hacks," during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jean Smart appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy award for "Hacks," during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Max has renewed comedy series Hacks for a fifth season.

"I'm so excited," said the show's star Jean Smart on Instagram Tuesday, "I'm thrilled, congratulations to my cast, everybody in the production and to all of ours Hacks fans out there, please join us again for season five."

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the Season 5 renewal in a press release Wednesday. The renewal opens the possibility for more awards for Hacks, which has already taken home four Golden Globes and nine Emmys.

Hacks, which also stars Hannah Einbinder, focuses on the relationship between a long-time comedian (Smart) and a younger comedy writer (Einbinder).

According to the release, the dramedy has been a top five series on Max in the United States since its Season 4 debut, and a top ten show for the streaming service globally.

Hacks will air its Season 4 finale Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT.

Jean Smart, Jeremy Allen White win big at Emmys

Jean Smart holds her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks" backstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

