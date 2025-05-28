Max renews 'Hacks' for a fifth season

May 28 (UPI) -- Max has renewed comedy series Hacks for a fifth season.

"I'm so excited," said the show's star Jean Smart on Instagram Tuesday, "I'm thrilled, congratulations to my cast, everybody in the production and to all of ours Hacks fans out there, please join us again for season five."

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the Season 5 renewal in a press release Wednesday. The renewal opens the possibility for more awards for Hacks, which has already taken home four Golden Globes and nine Emmys.

Hacks, which also stars Hannah Einbinder, focuses on the relationship between a long-time comedian (Smart) and a younger comedy writer (Einbinder).

According to the release, the dramedy has been a top five series on Max in the United States since its Season 4 debut, and a top ten show for the streaming service globally.

Hacks will air its Season 4 finale Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT.

