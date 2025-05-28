May 28 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for upcoming series Countdown, starring Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles as a cop recruited into a secret task force to investigate a murder.

The trailer, released Wednesday, stars Ackles as Los Angeles police detective Mark Meachum, who is recruited into a task force involving agents from all branches of law enforcement to probe the mysterious murder of a Department of Homeland Security officer.

"But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions," the official synopsis reads.

The series also stars Eric Dane (Grey's Anatomy), Jessica Camacho (The Flash), Violett Beane (Death and Other Details), Elliot Knight (The Boys) and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock).

Countdown is created, executive produced and showrun by Derek Haas (One Chicago, FBI).

The first three episodes of the series will debut June 23 on Prime Video, with the rest of the episodes premiering on subsequent Wednesdays.