Trending
TV
May 28, 2025 / 3:57 PM

Jensen Ackles uncovers a terrorist conspiracy in 'Countdown' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Jensen Ackles stars in "Countdown," which premieres its first three episodes June 23 on Prime Video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Jensen Ackles stars in "Countdown," which premieres its first three episodes June 23 on Prime Video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for upcoming series Countdown, starring Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles as a cop recruited into a secret task force to investigate a murder.

The trailer, released Wednesday, stars Ackles as Los Angeles police detective Mark Meachum, who is recruited into a task force involving agents from all branches of law enforcement to probe the mysterious murder of a Department of Homeland Security officer.

"But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions," the official synopsis reads.

The series also stars Eric Dane (Grey's Anatomy), Jessica Camacho (The Flash), Violett Beane (Death and Other Details), Elliot Knight (The Boys) and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock).

Countdown is created, executive produced and showrun by Derek Haas (One Chicago, FBI).

The first three episodes of the series will debut June 23 on Prime Video, with the rest of the episodes premiering on subsequent Wednesdays.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Morning Show' Season 4 to premiere Sept. 17
TV // 43 minutes ago
'The Morning Show' Season 4 to premiere Sept. 17
May 28 (UPI) -- "The Morning Show," a drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in September.
Father-son relationship drew Corey Stoll to 'Better Sister' role
TV // 2 hours ago
Father-son relationship drew Corey Stoll to 'Better Sister' role
NEW YORK, May 28 (UPI) -- Corey Stoll told UPI he wanted to play successful New York lawyer Adam in "The Better Sister" because the character is a man with the veneer of a perfect life hiding a painful past.
Darren Criss, Renee Elise Goldsberry to host Tony Awards pre-show
TV // 4 hours ago
Darren Criss, Renee Elise Goldsberry to host Tony Awards pre-show
May 28 (UPI) -- Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host "The Tony Awards: Act One," a live pre-show ahead of the Tonys. The pair will present the first round of awards during the telecast.
Max renews 'Hacks' for a fifth season
TV // 6 hours ago
Max renews 'Hacks' for a fifth season
May 28 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for Season 5 on HBO Max.
Hoda Kotb calls 'Kelly Clarkson Show' rumors 'not true'
TV // 7 hours ago
Hoda Kotb calls 'Kelly Clarkson Show' rumors 'not true'
May 28 (UPI) -- During her return to "Today," Hoda Kotb addressed reports she will replace Kelly Clarkson as host of the singer's daytime talk show.
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares
TV // 7 hours ago
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares
May 28 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" creator Mike White, Season 45 winner Dee Valladares, four-time contestants Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth, and other returning players will compete in "Survivor" Season 50 on CBS.
Netflix 'Little House on the Prairie' adds 6 to cast
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix 'Little House on the Prairie' adds 6 to cast
May 27 (UPI) -- Netflix announced six additional cast members for its "Little House on the Prairie" reboot on Tuesday.
'Harry Potter' series casts its Harry, Hermione, Ron
TV // 1 day ago
'Harry Potter' series casts its Harry, Hermione, Ron
May 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron in the "Harry Potter" series at HBO Max.
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
TV // 2 days ago
Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy
NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Callum McGowan compares Vikram -- the brilliant adventurer he plays in the history-themed, fantasy series, "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" -- to the White Rabbit in the classic fairy-tale, "Alice in Wonderland."
'Last of Us' family helped calm the nerves of S2 newbie Kaitlyn Dever
TV // 3 days ago
'Last of Us' family helped calm the nerves of S2 newbie Kaitlyn Dever
NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Kaitlyn Dever says she has had a long personal history with "The Last of Us" and felt overwhelmed with emotion when she was hired to star in HBO's adaptation of the blockbuster video game.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
Movie review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' is false advertising
DC Comics, Marvel announce new crossover comic with Batman, Deadpool
DC Comics, Marvel announce new crossover comic with Batman, Deadpool
Famous birthdays for May 28: Carey Mulligan, Colbie Caillat
Famous birthdays for May 28: Carey Mulligan, Colbie Caillat
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares
'Survivor 50' cast includes 'White Lotus' creator, Dee Valladares
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success
Tom Cruise celebrates 'Mission: Impossible' box office success

Follow Us