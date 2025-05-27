Trending
May 27, 2025 / 1:37 PM

Netflix 'Little House on the Prairie' adds 6 to cast

By Fred Topel
Jocko Sims, seen at the 2020 premiere of "New Amsterdam" in New York, has been cast in "Little House on the Prairie." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jocko Sims, seen at the 2020 premiere of "New Amsterdam" in New York, has been cast in "Little House on the Prairie." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 27 (UPI) -- Netflix announced six more cast members for its Little House on the Prairie series on Tuesday. The show will adapt Laura Ingalls' book series about her family's life in late 19th century America.

Jocko Sims will play Dr. George Tann, described as "a kind-hearted man with a charming bedside manner." Warren Christie has been cast as Civil War veteran John Edwards.

Wren Zhawenim Gotts plays Good Eagle, while Meegwun Fairbrother and Alyssa Wapanatǎhk play her parents, Mitchell and White Sun, who tend "the most impressive homestead in the county."

Xander Cole plays Little Puma, White Sun's brother.

The six join previously announced stars Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, Skywalker Hughes and Alice Halsey, who portray the Ingalls family. Netflix first announced plans for the adaptation in January.

Rebecca Sonnenshine will serve as showrunner, with Sarah Adina Smith to direct the first episode.

Ingalls' books were previously adapted as NBC series that ran for nine seasons from 1974 to 1983. It starred Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert.

