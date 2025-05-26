TV
May 26, 2025 / 12:25 PM / Updated at 12:48 PM

Callum McGowan: 'Librarians' hero Vikram has 'White Rabbit' energy

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Callum McGowan's "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" premiered Sunday, with a new episode set to air Monday. Photo courtesy of TNT
1 of 2 | Callum McGowan's "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" premiered Sunday, with a new episode set to air Monday. Photo courtesy of TNT

NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Callum McGowan compares Vikram, the brilliant adventurer he plays in the history-themed, fantasy series, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, to the White Rabbit in the classic fairy-tale, Alice in Wonderland.

"Vikram is, for any actor, an embarrassment of riches," McGowan told UPI in a Zoom interview Friday.

"As an actor, he's kind of a dream," he added. "Anything is valid with Vikram. In my imagination, his energy is like the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland. He Is behind time, never on time and always lost, always in a rush."

McGowan went on to say Vikram's charisma and confidence hide a deeper sadness for a man eager to return to his own time.

"I kind of really love that about the character that Dean [Devlin] created," McGowan said. "He wears many masks, but he is very rarely honest, and I found that really fascinating as a challenge."

The Next Chapter premiered Sunday on TNT and new episodes will air Mondays. It follows Vikram and his team of librarians -- YouTuber Connor (Bluey Robinson), scientist Lysa (Olivia Morris) and guardian Charlie (Jessica Green) -- as they protect magical artifacts from villains in various time periods.

The show is the latest installment in a franchise that started with 2004's The Librarian: Quest for the Spear and continued with two TV movie sequels and the spin-off series, The LIbrarians, which ran 2014-18.

Robinson said Connor is a modern man who loves social media as much as he does history.

"He's always diving into books, learning about the past and comes across these discoveries that he can't really explain with logic and that was very exciting to play," Robinson noted.

"He's an adventurer. He likes to break into places and tries to prove his theories by doing all these crazy antics. He's very athletic. He does Parkour," he added. "I'm not a specialist, but I like to move and dance and play around."

Despite their differences in life experiences and personalities, Vikram and Connor become fast friends by the end of Episode 1.

"We saw Connor falling in love with Vikram very quickly," McGowan said.

Robinson agreed with a laugh.

"Connor's a historian. He's an archivist, so he can't believe that he's meeting someone from the 1800s, who's a real-life person in his face and he just wants to know more about him, wants him to like him, wants to kind of go along with him on his journey," Robinson said.

"At first, he's very much. optimistic and, then, eventually, like Callum mentioned, some of the layers come off and you start to see how that evolves and develops their dynamic and relationship."

The show emphasizes the importance of knowledge achieved through hard work and study, as opposed to simply looking something up via search engine or Wikipedia.

"Vikram is a hero, not because he was born an alien and he's got two heartbeats, or he has any extra ability," McCallum said.

"He is who he is because he reads books -- that knowledge, that thirst for knowledge is what drives him and, therefore, that is available to everybody in the world and I think that's a beautiful, special kind of message that Dean puts forward."

Robinson added: "It opens up the idea that anybody could be a librarian. You could be a librarian if you're inquisitive enough, if you read a lot.

"If you're knowledgeable and interested in learning about things that maybe a lot of people might just 'poo poo,' as they say, or dismiss, and you're open-minded and caring and loving, maybe the library would choose you. Who knows?"

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Last of Us' family helped calm the nerves of S2 newbie Kaitlyn Dever
TV // 1 day ago
'Last of Us' family helped calm the nerves of S2 newbie Kaitlyn Dever
NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Kaitlyn Dever says she has had a long personal history with "The Last of Us" and felt overwhelmed with emotion when she was hired to star in HBO's adaptation of the blockbuster video game.
No season 4 for Prime Video's 'Wheel of Time'
TV // 2 days ago
No season 4 for Prime Video's 'Wheel of Time'
May 24 (UPI) -- Prime Video has canceled its fantasy-drama, "Wheel of Time," after three seasons.
Robert Langdon mystery series in the works at Netflix
TV // 3 days ago
Robert Langdon mystery series in the works at Netflix
May 23 (UPI) -- A mystery series based on Dan Brown's Robert Langdon novels is in the works at Netflix.
Maggie Q's 'Ballard' to premiere on Prime Video July 9
TV // 3 days ago
Maggie Q's 'Ballard' to premiere on Prime Video July 9
May 23 (UPI) -- Actress Maggie Q's "Bosch" spin-off "Ballard" is set to premiere on Prime Video July 9.
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
TV // 3 days ago
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- Tony Goldwyn discusses Thursday's episode of "Hacks" in which Deborah (Jean Smart) had a dramatic response to studio executive Bob Lipka (Goldwyn) demanding she fire her head writer.
'Love After Lockup' teases pregnancy tests, cheating, lies
TV // 3 days ago
'Love After Lockup' teases pregnancy tests, cheating, lies
May 22 (UPI) -- We TV released a teaser for a new season of "Love After Lockup" Thursday. The show returns in August.
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
TV // 3 days ago
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
May 22 (UPI) -- The Discovery Channel announced this year's "Shark Week," its annual programming event celebrating the ocean's apex predators, will kick off July 20.
Apple TV+ returns to the 1870s in 'The Buccaneers' Season 2 trailer
TV // 3 days ago
Apple TV+ returns to the 1870s in 'The Buccaneers' Season 2 trailer
May 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for the upcoming second season of "The Buccaneers," continuing the story of a group of young American women living in London in the 1870s.
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
TV // 3 days ago
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
May 22 (UPI) -- The Gotham TV Awards announced Thursday that David E. Kelley will receive the Visionary Tribute Award at their June 2 ceremony.
Josh Hartnett to face 'mysterious sea creature' in Netflix series
TV // 3 days ago
Josh Hartnett to face 'mysterious sea creature' in Netflix series
May 22 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" actor Josh Hartnett will face "a mysterious sea creature" that is wreaking havoc in a small Canadian town in an upcoming limited series.

Trending Stories

'Last of Us' family helped calm the nerves of S2 newbie Kaitlyn Dever
'Last of Us' family helped calm the nerves of S2 newbie Kaitlyn Dever
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dies at age 79
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $145.5M
'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office with $145.5M
Alexa Ray Joel supports ailing dad Billy: 'We love you and we got you'
Alexa Ray Joel supports ailing dad Billy: 'We love you and we got you'
Famous birthdays for May 26: Lauryn Hill, Helena Bonham Carter
Famous birthdays for May 26: Lauryn Hill, Helena Bonham Carter

Follow Us