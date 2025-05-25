TV
May 25, 2025 / 10:03 AM

'Last of Us' family helped calm the nerves of S2 newbie Kaitlyn Dever

"I was nervous. I was anxious, but also very excited," Dever said in a recent virtual press conference.

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Kaitlyn Dever and Pedro Pascal star in "The Last of Us" Season 2, wrapping up Sunday. Photo courtesy of HBO
1 of 2 | Kaitlyn Dever and Pedro Pascal star in "The Last of Us" Season 2, wrapping up Sunday. Photo courtesy of HBO

NEW YORK, May 25 (UPI) -- Justified, Last Man Standing, Unbelievable and Dopesick alum Kaitlyn Dever says she has had a long personal history with The Last of Us and felt overwhelmed with emotion when she was hired to star in HBO's adaptation of the blockbuster video game.

"it was like all of the feelings. I was nervous. I was anxious, but also very excited. I've been a huge fan of this game and the show for a very long time," Dever, 28, said in a recent virtual press conference.

Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic drama wraps up Sunday.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the show follows Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) as they trek from Wyoming to Washington state to exact revenge against Abby (Dever) and the group of soldiers who executed their surrogate father Joel (Pedro Pascal) in front of them after Joel saved Abby's life.

The heartbreaking murder came after Joel killed numerous people, including Abby's father, a doctor, at a hospital in an effort to protect Ellie, one of the few people in the world immune to the virus that killed billions and caused the breakdown of civilized society, in Season 1.

When Dever was younger, she had been considered for the role of Ellie in a movie version of the game, which never got off the ground.

"The world of The Last of Us is so large. You can definitely feel that in wardrobe fittings when you're first in prep and then, finally, getting on set," Dever said.

"I felt less nervous once I got onto set just because of this wonderful group of people and being held by Craig and Neil. It really felt like I was being cared for and taken care of in a way that I haven't ever really experienced ever before. So, it was really a thrill as a person and an actor."

Dever said she played the game with her real-life father Tim and felt like getting the Job on the show was something of a full-circle moment.

"I loved what [Mazin and Druckmann] did in the first season. It was just pure magic. It was really so wonderful. I was a fan of the game. It was like a real bonding moment for me and my dad playing it together," she recalled.

"When it did come back around, it felt surreal because it really kind of felt like, 'Oh, well, things that are meant to be in your life will happen if they're supposed to.' And it just felt right. Abby felt right. It was very cool."

Mazin said Dever was the perfect fit for the character.

"Kaitlyn did things that I'm not sure you even should have done. I don't know how you did them," he told her.

"We knew her, obviously, as an actor and what she could do, but when you then meet the person and you're like: 'Well, what can you actually do? What are you comfortable with?'" Mazin continued. "And Kaitlyn just would never say, 'No.' And it was amazing. And when you see how physically tremendous her performance is, it's kind of insane."

Mazin said he thinks the show's casting is the best contribution he and Druckmann have made to expand the story in a meaningful way for television.

"I can't wait for you to see what they do and how they interact with each other. It's amazing," he said, referring to the other members of the ensemble present, including Ramsey, Pascal, Merced, Gabriel Luna, who plays Joel's brother Tommy, and Young Mazino, who plays Dina's boyfriend Jesse.

The series has already been renewed for Season 3.

Pedro Pascal's career: hit series, films, red carpets

Pedro Pascal arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Game of Thrones" Season 4 in New York City on March 18, 2014. Pascal portrayed Oberyn Martell on the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

No season 4 for Prime Video's 'Wheel of Time'
TV // 1 day ago
No season 4 for Prime Video's 'Wheel of Time'
May 24 (UPI) -- Prime Video has canceled its fantasy-drama, "Wheel of Time," after three seasons.
Robert Langdon mystery series in the works at Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
Robert Langdon mystery series in the works at Netflix
May 23 (UPI) -- A mystery series based on Dan Brown's Robert Langdon novels is in the works at Netflix.
Maggie Q's 'Ballard' to premiere on Prime Video July 9
TV // 2 days ago
Maggie Q's 'Ballard' to premiere on Prime Video July 9
May 23 (UPI) -- Actress Maggie Q's "Bosch" spin-off "Ballard" is set to premiere on Prime Video July 9.
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
TV // 2 days ago
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- Tony Goldwyn discusses Thursday's episode of "Hacks" in which Deborah (Jean Smart) had a dramatic response to studio executive Bob Lipka (Goldwyn) demanding she fire her head writer.
'Love After Lockup' teases pregnancy tests, cheating, lies
TV // 2 days ago
'Love After Lockup' teases pregnancy tests, cheating, lies
May 22 (UPI) -- We TV released a teaser for a new season of "Love After Lockup" Thursday. The show returns in August.
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
TV // 2 days ago
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
May 22 (UPI) -- The Discovery Channel announced this year's "Shark Week," its annual programming event celebrating the ocean's apex predators, will kick off July 20.
Apple TV+ returns to the 1870s in 'The Buccaneers' Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Apple TV+ returns to the 1870s in 'The Buccaneers' Season 2 trailer
May 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for the upcoming second season of "The Buccaneers," continuing the story of a group of young American women living in London in the 1870s.
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
TV // 2 days ago
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
May 22 (UPI) -- The Gotham TV Awards announced Thursday that David E. Kelley will receive the Visionary Tribute Award at their June 2 ceremony.
Josh Hartnett to face 'mysterious sea creature' in Netflix series
TV // 2 days ago
Josh Hartnett to face 'mysterious sea creature' in Netflix series
May 22 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" actor Josh Hartnett will face "a mysterious sea creature" that is wreaking havoc in a small Canadian town in an upcoming limited series.
'Dawson's Creek' creator's 'Waterfront' premieres June 19 on Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
'Dawson's Creek' creator's 'Waterfront' premieres June 19 on Netflix
May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Waterfront," a new drama series from "Dawson's Creek" creator Kevin Williamson.

Trending Stories

'Un Simple Accident' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival
'Un Simple Accident' wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
Movie review: 'Dogma' re-release highlights thoughtful script
Britney Spears apologizes for 'funny' smoking-on-plane incident
Britney Spears apologizes for 'funny' smoking-on-plane incident
Sleep Token's 'Even in Arcadia' tops U.S. album chart
Sleep Token's 'Even in Arcadia' tops U.S. album chart
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'

Follow Us