Rosamund Pike's "Wheel of Time" will not return for a fourth season on Prime Video. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Prime Video has canceled its fantasy-drama, Wheel of Time, after three seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and TV Line reported the news Friday, citing low ratings and high costs as the reasons for the decision.

Season 3 wrapped up in April.

The show adaptation of Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's books co-starred Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney and Sophie Okonedo.

Rafe Judkins served as show-runner on the series.