Robert Langdon mystery series in the works at Netflix

May 23 (UPI) -- A mystery series based on Dan Brown's Robert Langdon novels is in the works at Netflix.

"Netflix has greenlit a Robert Langdon series based on The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown!" Penguin Books, Brown's publisher, wrote on X Friday.

"Out 9 Sept, the new book follows Langdon on a race to recover a manuscript that could rewrite what we know about the mind."

Brown shared on X a link to Deadline's story about the show, along with the message: "Netflix knows the secret."

The report said Brown and Carlton Cuse are sharing writing and executive producing duties, while Cuse will be the show-runner.

No casting has been announced yet, but Oscar-winner Tom Hanks played the renowned Harvard symbologist in the big-screen adaptations of Brown's books The DaVinci Code, Angels & Demons and Dante's Inferno.

Ashley Zukeman played the role in the 2022 Peacock limited series, The Lost Symbol.