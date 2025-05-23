Trending
TV
May 23, 2025 / 7:26 AM

Maggie Q's 'Ballard' to premiere on Prime Video July 9

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Maggie Q's "Ballard" is set to premiere on July 9. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 2 | Maggie Q's "Ballard" is set to premiere on July 9. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Actress Maggie Q's Bosch spin-off Ballard is set to premiere on Prime Video July 9.

Maggie Q will play Renee Ballard, a Los Angeles Police detective working with the city's cold-case division.

The cast also includes Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo.

Both Bosch and Ballard are based on the best-selling novels of Michael Connelly.

Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer books also inspired a hit series on Netflix.

"You don't often get the chance to work with such a talented group of people and help create something as special as this show," executive producers Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood said in a statement Thursday.

"Ballard is gritty, emotional, and grounded, with that layered storytelling that makes Michael Connelly's world so compelling. We're really excited to expand that universe and introduce Renée in a way that feels fresh but still true to the spirit of the franchise. Her journey is just getting started, and we can't wait for everyone to meet her."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
TV // 10 hours ago
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
LOS ANGELES, May 22 (UPI) -- Tony Goldwyn discusses Thursday's episode of "Hacks" in which Deborah (Jean Smart) had a dramatic response to studio executive Bob Lipka (Goldwyn) demanding she fire her head writer.
'Love After Lockup' teases pregnancy tests, cheating, lies
TV // 15 hours ago
'Love After Lockup' teases pregnancy tests, cheating, lies
May 22 (UPI) -- We TV released a teaser for a new season of "Love After Lockup" Thursday. The show returns in August.
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
TV // 15 hours ago
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
May 22 (UPI) -- The Discovery Channel announced this year's "Shark Week," its annual programming event celebrating the ocean's apex predators, will kick off July 20.
Apple TV+ returns to the 1870s in 'The Buccaneers' Season 2 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
Apple TV+ returns to the 1870s in 'The Buccaneers' Season 2 trailer
May 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for the upcoming second season of "The Buccaneers," continuing the story of a group of young American women living in London in the 1870s.
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
TV // 17 hours ago
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
May 22 (UPI) -- The Gotham TV Awards announced Thursday that David E. Kelley will receive the Visionary Tribute Award at their June 2 ceremony.
Josh Hartnett to face 'mysterious sea creature' in Netflix series
TV // 17 hours ago
Josh Hartnett to face 'mysterious sea creature' in Netflix series
May 22 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" actor Josh Hartnett will face "a mysterious sea creature" that is wreaking havoc in a small Canadian town in an upcoming limited series.
'Dawson's Creek' creator's 'Waterfront' premieres June 19 on Netflix
TV // 19 hours ago
'Dawson's Creek' creator's 'Waterfront' premieres June 19 on Netflix
May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Waterfront," a new drama series from "Dawson's Creek" creator Kevin Williamson.
TikTok star Alix Earle joins 'DWTS' Season 34
TV // 20 hours ago
TikTok star Alix Earle joins 'DWTS' Season 34
May 22 (UPI) -- TikTok star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alix Earle will compete for the mirrorball trophy in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
TV // 22 hours ago
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
May 22 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were among the stars to attend the Season 3 photo call for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..."
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
TV // 1 day ago
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
May 22 (UPI) -- Zach Braff has confirmed he is returning for the upcoming reboot of his classic medical comedy, "Scrubs."

Trending Stories

'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
'KPop Demon Hunters' trailer: music and monsters collide
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
Tony Goldwyn on 'Hacks' Ava firing: 'Bob was just doing his job'
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards

Follow Us